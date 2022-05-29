NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — An apparent alligator was spotted in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday.

Video from a WBTW viewer was taken at 18th Avenue North by Sea Cloisters.

The video shows what appears to be a gator going for a swim as a small crowd gathers in the area.

Alligators in the ocean are somewhat rare. They are primarily freshwater animals, preferring swamps, lakes or ponds, according to the wildlife officials.

Just last month, a large alligator was swimming in the ocean at Masonboro Island near Wilmington, North Carolina.

A dad who captured video of the gator said the animal was right in the middle of the island and seemed to be swimming north toward Wrightsville Beach.