VIDEO: Authorities seek man who set fire to SC police car

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (AP/WNCN) — Police are looking for the man who set a police car on fire in parking lot of a small town South Carolina police station.

Surveillance video shows the man run up to the marked car around 9 p.m. July 31 in Pine Ridge and spend 20 seconds pouring liquid from what looks like a red gas can on the driver’s door.

The video released by the State Law Enforcement Division shows the man flick a lighter before the fire is set.

The car immediately begins burning and he runs away. The fire engulfed the front part of the car and appeared to also destroy the interior of the car.

Agents say the man drove away from the fire in a silver, four-door sedan.

