VIDEO: Customers cower in fear as masked gunmen rob Waffle House

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – There was an armed robbery at a Waffle House early Sunday morning in Darlington, according to police.

Two armed subjects wearing masks robbed the Waffle House on Highway 52 in Darlington around 3 a.m., according to Captain Kimberly Nelson with Darlington police.

Video showed the pair pointing guns at the customers at the counter and at the workers.

The pair wore all black and both had hoods pulled over their heads.

They demanded money from workers, but no one was hurt inside the business, according to Nelson.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Darlington police at (843) 398-4026.

