VIDEO: Gatlinburg Skylift Park in Tennessee drapes massive US flag in honor of veterans

GATLINBURG, TN. (WAVY) – A giant US flag was draped over a bridge at the Gatlinburg Skylift Park in Tennessee this Veterans Day in honor of soldiers and their families.

In a post that is now going viral on social media, the park showed off its pride and gratitude towards the country’s soldiers on their special day.

“To honor the past, present and future soldiers serving our country,” the post said as a group of people draped the giant flag over the SkyBridge, a massive suspension bridge that stretches 680 feet across with a height of 140 feet at its midpoint.

In a matter of hours after it was posted, the video has garnered almost 500,000 views and has been shared over 12,000 times on social media.

