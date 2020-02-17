VIDEO: House crumbles, plunges off hill during landslide

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WNCN) – Hardin County Fire Department reported that two homes have collapsed after a landslide along the Tennessee River on Glendale Road in Savannah, Tenn. on Sunday.

The department’s initial report said that crews arrived at 4870 Glendale Road after a landslide along the Tennessee River in the area of Chalk Bluff. There, two houses were in danger of collapsing around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Hardin County Fire officials said that only one house was occupied, and the occupants were safely evacuated.

About an hour later, the vacant house then collapsed down the steep bank. Sparks and flames can be seen in video as the house vanishes down the hill.

One of the homes was swept away by the river by Sunday afternoon.

Glendale road remains closed at this time.

