VIDEO: Ida slams barrier island, sending water pouring into beach house in Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (WNCN/AP/CBS Newspath) — Video from a barrier island in Louisiana showed waves pouring into a beach home as powerful Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday.

Ida is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors after making landfall around noon local time.

The Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle as landfall came to an area just west at Port Fourchon.

Water rushed into a beach house in Grand Isle as Ida slammed into the coast. Video from home security cameras showed waves of water pouring into the home. The daughter of the homeowners said the cameras eventually stopped working.

Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge up next.

People in Louisiana woke up to a monster storm after Ida’s top winds grew by 45 mph in five hours as the hurricane moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Wind tore at awnings and water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans before noon Sunday. Officials said Ida’s swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to a massive hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of the city’s 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.