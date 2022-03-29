COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for pouring gasoline on a police cruiser and then setting it on fire, authorities said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the incident happened on July 31, 2020, at the Town of Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.

SLED posted surveillance video of a suspect approaching the car, pouring gasoline on it and setting it on fire online to help solve the case.

A person submitted a tip to Crimestoppers earlier in March, which led to the arrest.

On Monday, SLED arrested Roland Becker, 33, on charges of willfully and deliberately setting a Town

of Pine Ridge police car on fire.

In a SLED interview, Becker admitted to setting the fire, officials said.

Becker is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Roland Becker (Source: Richland County Detention Center)

The case will be prosecuted by South Carolina’s Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.