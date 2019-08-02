Video: Person in street nearly struck during chase in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man who was driving a stolen vehicle was taken into custody late Thursday night following a chase in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said 27-year-old Ryan Michael Styron is charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, reckless driving general, grand larceny and attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection to the chase.

Anaya said the chase started just after 10:30 p.m. when a trooper tried pull over a 2005 Huyndai Tuscon that was being driven recklessly in Virginia Beach. The driver — who was later identified as Styron — refused to stop and chase ensued.

Booking photo of Ryan M. Styron courtesy of the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The SUV was stolen, according to Anaya.

A WAVY viewer who witnessed the chase pass by near the Birdneck Point neighborhood off Laskin shared dramatic video showing a person nearly hit by the vehicle officers were chasing.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Tonya Pierce said a police report stated a couple of units were almost struck in the chase. Officers deployed spikes, but they were ineffective.

The chase ended on Old Virginia Beach Road where troopers and officers took Styron into custody, Anaya said.

Anaya said Styron had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the chase. The nature of that warrant was not immediately known.

Styron was charged after Chesapeake police said he fled the scene of an April 2018 crash in which he struck three vehicles and a mailbox.

Chesapeake police eventually caught Styron at a landfill on Bainbridge Boulevard. He was charged with four counts of hit-and-run, felony driving on revoked license and failure to identify.

Court records show Styron was found guilty of the charges in July 28 and served a 4-month jail sentence.

Styron is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond.