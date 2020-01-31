VIDEO: SC man fed-up with porch pirates tries to take matters into his own hands

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man is fed-up with porch pirates. In security video, he can be seen jumping into action and chasing after the man he said stole his stuff.

Security footage shows the moment Scott Bright took matters into his own hands.

“I jerked his car door open and when he did, he started going backwards and I just pulled on it and probably sprung the hinges on his door pretty good,” said Gaffney resident Scott Bright.

He told us it all started when he saw someone walking up to his porch.

At first, he didn’t think much of it and thought it was a mail delivery driver.

“I get a lot of deliveries because of my job,” Bright said.

But then he saw a man taking off with his packages so he jumped into action. But the suspect in this case briefly got away.

However, thanks to footage from security cameras, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said they were able to quickly track him down.

If you’re thinking about following in Bright’s shoes and chasing after a suspected porch pirate, Mueller urges you to think again.

“Be a good witness, don’t put yourself in harms way. If you can get a tag number, get that tag number. If you can get a photograph of the vehicle, get a photograph. Take your phone out and try to get video, that is the best thing residents can do,” Mueller said.

The Gaffney homeowner told us he will be beefing up his security and adding on to his security camera collection.

He’s also getting in touch with state leaders, asking for something to change when these porch pirates get thrown behind bars.

“I talked to one of our house of representative guys and told him the situation. I told him the laws needs to change because they’re just getting a misdemeanor charge and nothing is happening to them,” Bright said.

The suspect in this case is now facing larceny charges.

The Cherokee County sheriff told us some tips you can follow to prevent this from happening to you.

He encourages you to keep a close eye on any tracking system you use, have a neighbor pick-up the package for you if you’re not home and buy a lock box for your deliveries to be placed in.

