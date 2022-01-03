VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across South Carolina on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex.

The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue.

Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments after a Jeep passed below. The video was provided to sister station WCBD by Brandon Fierro.

Residents said the scaffolding has been there for months.

Charleston Police said there were no reported injuries.