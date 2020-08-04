VIDEO: Self-proclaimed ‘white supremacist’ knocks out female bartender in Florida

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Nokomis bartender is on the mend following a violent attack outside Pop’s Sunset Grill on Friday. The entire incident was captured on camera by a bystander.

The cellphone video, obtained by WFLA, shows a man identified by deputies as 36-year-old Nicholas Schock shirtless while on a racially-fueled rant outside the restaurant. In the video, the Wauchula man calls himself a white supremacist and says “the Aryan nation will rule the world.”

A report from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says restaurant employees tried to keep Schock from entering the family-friendly business. As the scene evolved, the video shows Schock approach a female bartender and suddenly hit her twice in the face. Witnesses told deputies the impact of the strikes made the woman lose consciousness.

8 On Your Side spoke with the victim’s husband over the phone Monday. He says his wife has been at home recovering from her injuries.

“She seemed fine for a little while and then she started becoming ill and showing signs of a concussion. We went to a hospital and had her all checked out, but she is still dealing with the concussion, body aches and everything else,” said Tom Biche.

Biche says he is proud of his wife’s actions.

“They call her ‘Mama Bear’ at Pop’s. All the people that know her and her regulars call her ‘mama bear’ because she is very caring. She is a strong, caring, and brave woman. Obviously we can all see that,” said Biche.

Biche’s wife is on paid leave while she recovers from her injuries. Since she relies heavily on tips as a bartender, the community has come together to support her family during her leave with a GoFundMe page.

“We can’t say thank you enough for the community and for their support and help,” said Biche.

Schock is being held in the Sarasota County Jail. He is charged with battery and disturbing the peace. His bond is set at $55,000.

Court records show the 36-year-old has a criminal history out of Hardee County. He was released from state prison in December last year after serving a three-year sentence.

