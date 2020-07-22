Video shows man coughing on Walmart merchandise in South Carolina

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is investigating an incident in which a man appeared to deliberately cough on merchandise in the Walmart in Boiling Springs.

Walmart confirmed the incident took place Sunday at its store, located at 4000 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for Walmart gave the following statement via email:

“It’s unfortunate that a person would behave this way in our store. We appreciate our customers who take the health and safety of others seriously.”

The sheriff’s office said that, because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

