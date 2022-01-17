Video shows tornado that hit Florida neighborhood, destroying 30 homes

IONA, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – A tornado that hit a Florida community Sunday was caught on video.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado with 118 mph winds struck Iona, a small town near Fort Myers.

The weather service said the tornado was on the ground for almost two miles with a maximum path width of 125 yards.

Thirty mobile homes were destroyed and 51 had major damage. Three minor injuries were reported.

Edward Murray, 81, told the Naples Daily News that he was inside his mobile home Sunday morning when a tornado picked it up and tossed it on top of his neighbor’s home.

“That’s my house that’s turned upside down,” he told the newspaper. “The tornado took me off my feet, blew me toward the east wall and buried me under the sink, refrigerator, kitchen chairs and everything else.”

Murray and his daughter, Cokie, escaped unharmed, crawling from the wreckage.

“I was so happy when I saw the sky,” Murray told the newspaper. “I said to the devil, ‘It’s not going to be today.’”