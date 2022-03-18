CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell from a truck onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and sending a plume of sparks into the air as the container then tumbled off a bridge during strong winds last weekend.

Much of the Charleston region saw high winds as a cold front moved through on Saturday.

As a result, police had to shut down I-526 because of numerous incidents involving transfer trucks and containers.

That day, an officer was in his cruiser assisting a motorist on top of the James B. Edwards Bridge, or Wando Bridge, when an 18-wheeler passed by.

The officer can be heard shouting “Oh, oh!” as the container flies off the truck and onto another cruiser further down the interstate.

The container then went over the retaining wall along the side of the bridge and into the Wando River. Police said the cruiser was totaled.

A CPD cruiser was crushed by the 18-wheeler’s container, which fell over during high winds. (Charleston PD)

When Nexstar’s WCBD caught up with Charleston Police Lt. Wojslawowicz later that afternoon, he said that the involved officer, Craig Jones, was “doing OK” after going to the hospital to get checked out.

“Thankfully, no life-endangering issues, so he’ll be fine. He’s a little sore, but it could’ve been much, much worse,” said Lt. Wojslawowicz.

Officer Jones was later released from the hospital.

Coast Guard crews began searching for the empty container in the Wando River and later pulled it out of the water on Monday.