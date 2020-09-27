VIDEO: Some masks, but little social distancing seen at return of SC college football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS Newspath/WLTX) — University of South Carolina football returned to Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday, with some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Fewer fans were allowed inside the stadium, and outside. Also, while tailgating was discouraged, many gathered at local bars and parking lots prior to kick-off.

Many people were gathered outside TLC, The Loose Cockaboose Bar and Grill a few hours before the game.

There was some crowding outside while folks were in line — but inside people were said to be following the guidelines.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins did a walk-through of the area and reminded people to put their masks on and socially distance.

WLTX talked to some students leaving the bar about how the tailgating experience now compares to past years.

In the game, the USC Gamecocks fell to Tennessee, 31-27.

More headlines from CBS17.com: