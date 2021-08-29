VIDEO: Storm surge flooding seen across Gulf Coast as powerful Hurricane Ida makes landfall

GULFPORT, Miss. (CBS Newspath/WNCN) — Storm surge was seen across the Gulf Coast as major Hurricane Ida came ashore in Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Ida made landfall Saturday morning just before noon Central time near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 storm.

On the northern side of the storm, there was flooding from storm surge in Gulfport, Mississippi. this morning.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar data indicated Ida’s maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph.

Also, on the northern side of the storm, there was also significant storm surge flooding in Waveland, Mississippi. Waveland is just over 100 direct miles northeast of Port Fourchon.

Before sunrise, more storm surge was seen on Shell Beach in St. Bernard Parish, 75 miles away from Port Fourchon.

As daylight broke, the storm surge covered streets in the city.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis was out before the hurricane made landfall warning people to stay home.