VIDEO: Truck crashes through wall at Florida airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida early Thursday morning, the airport’s president and CEO said.

An officer saw 40-year-old Juan Monsivis, of Bradenton, try to pass a vehicle as he drove recklessly north on U.S. Highway 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The officer said he lost sight of Monsivis, then saw him leave the roadway.

Troopers said he crashed into a chain-link fence in front of the airport and continued to travel toward the terminal.

Surveillance video shows the moment Monsivis crashed through a wall, leaving debris all over the terminal.

He was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers have yet to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to the FHP’s report.

A search of the Mantaee County Clerk of Courts website and the Manatee County Jail website shows Monsivis has been arrested numerous times over the years for a host of crimes including DUI, probation violation, and drugs possession.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now