FAIRFAX, Va. (WNCN) — A video released by the Fairfax County Police Department shows an officer just inches away from being struck by a black BMW that completely crossed a parkway median, ramming a car at a traffic stop Monday.

Viewers begin to see the car approximately nine seconds in, which looks to spin out of control in the distance. Meanwhile, in the foreground, video shows the officer, who was not identified, speaking to a driver of a stopped car through the passenger side window.

The speeding car reaches the median of the parkway about 12 seconds into the video in a cloud of smoke, as if trying to correct its skid. This is when the officer looks up from the traffic stop.

In nearly the same motion, the officer begins running away from the parked car he had pulled over.

Two seconds later, the speeding car collides with the parked car, nearly sandwiching the officer after ricocheting into his patrol car.

Police said the driver is 17 years old and was going 120 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

So far this year, Fairfax police have seen a 62 percent increase in teen speeding citations and a 98 percent increase in tickets for failure to follow signs or signals.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the officer is alive today “because he approached the driver he pulled over on the passenger side of the vehicle — a tactic that is optional for officers but advised.”