Video: Woman shopping while driving hits sheriff riding his bike

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm. CBS 17’s sister station WFLA reports the woman has been identified as Paige Bergman of Deltona.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car’s mirror.

Bergman claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

