MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a viral Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect was denied bond Wednesday morning on an attempted murder charge.

Edward Arnell Williams, 37, was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, records show.

Williams was given a $100,000 surety bond on the other two charges.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock wanted a bond that reflects South Carolina’s intolerance for this type of behavior.

The judge said Williams is a flight risk and a high danger to the community.

Williams was initially taken into custody April 20 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where he was held on an extradition charge.

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.