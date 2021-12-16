Virginia brothers charged with killing woman in attempted robbery at Harris Teeter gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally shot this week during an attempted robbery at a Harris Teeter gas station.

Michael Devonte White, 29, and his brother Darrius Cornell White, 22, have been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men are from Chesapeake and are being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The shooting happened Monday night around 5:15 at the gas station in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. The victim, 65-year-old Annie May Smith, died at the scene. Police believe the suspects were attempting to rob Smith before the shooting.

According to Virginia court records, Darrius White previously has been convicted of assault on law enforcement and eluding police, among other charges.