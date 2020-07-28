Virginia Chick-fil-A giving away free entrees if you trade in your coins for cash

LYNCHBURG, Va. — One Chick-fil-A location is giving away free food if you trade in coins for cash at the restaurant.
The Chick-fil-A at 4003 Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia, says they’ve already gotten overwhelming response.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, the restaurant will give $10 cash in exchange for rolls of $10 worth of coins to help the restaurant get through the nationwide coin shortage.
Any customer that helps the restaurant out will get a coupon for a free entree. The coupon card includes options for an original or spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich or eight chicken nuggets.
The Chick-fil-A has set a limit of 10 coupon cards per guest.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
- 11-year old boy recovering from shark bite at Florida beach
- Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
- High Point University student accused of planning campus shooting pleads guilty in plea agreement
- Police horses outfitted with face shields in one New York city
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now