VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WNCN) – A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax.

The struggle to reach a consensus came to light at a council meeting Aug. 23 when a consultant reported the outcome of recent meetings about reducing the use of plastic bags with retail industry representatives, environmental advocates and residents.

Mary Jo Burchard, of Concord Solutions, said all of them said that this was an urgent need to be addressed, but they did not agree on the approach.

The issue is back in the spotlight after the Virginia Beach City Council voted 7-0 in July to defer a decision on the issue until Tuesday.

If passed, 5 cents would be charged starting at the beginning of 2023 for each disposable plastic bag at grocery, drug and convenience stores, according to WAVY-TV.

State law would require that most of the funds from the fee be paid back to the city and must support environmental cleanup, litter and pollution mitigation or environmental education efforts.

