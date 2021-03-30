Virginia community mourns loss of slain teen as charges considered against 14-year-old suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The fate of a 14-year-old boy charged in the shooting death of a Henrico middle school student remains in the hands of the county’s top prosecutor, as a community mourns a tragedy.

Lucia Bremer’s alleged killer is in custody and being held without bond in Henrico County; his name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Memorials mounted over the weekend with flowers and messages of sympathy for 13-year-old Bremer outside Quioccasin Middle School, and the nearby neighborhood where she was gunned down Friday afternoon.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said, “The facts of this case are absolutely horrific” outside juvenile court Monday morning.

A source told 8News Bremer and a friend walked along a path off of Hickory Ridge Road, and said the pair were being followed closely by the shooter.

The source indicated he approached the girls, prompting Bremer’s friend to push the gunman back, and then run to a nearby home yelling “Gun! Gun!”

Thereafter, Bremer was shot several times, according to the source.

The same source close to the families involved also said the alleged killer and the two girls did not know each other. Adding, the suspect did not say anything before pulling the gun.

Fighting back tears, school principal Melanie Phipps said, “It has been very challenging,” in the hours after Bremer’s death; having to welcome students back to school without their classmate.

Phipps was joined by by colleagues who knew the slain teen well, including soccer coach Phil Markowski who said “… Now she’s carrying her bright light somewhere else, and I’m OK with that, but, you know, it’s a big hole right now.”

That hole is palpable, felt, in the middle of an open investigation, including, if the 14-year-old suspect may be charged as an adult.

Taylor told 8News Sunday that the law allows her office to pursue this option.

“We are so early in the beginning of this proceedings to get to understand this young man, and who he is and what his background is about that we certainly cannot comment as to whether or not that’s something we’re going to pursue or not,” Taylor added Monday.

The suspect, due back in court May 4, has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and juvenile possession of a firearm.