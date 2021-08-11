Virginia dad charged with child abuse, accused of causing bleeding on infant son’s brain

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton father is in jail after police say he physically abused his son.

Gloucester deputies arrested Brandon Henry on felony child abuse charges from an incident that happened in December 2020.

According to court documents, Hampton police were made aware of the incident by a babysitter on Dec. 18.

The babysitter told police she had watch Henry’s 3-month-old son the day before and the child was very fussy and had trouble holding down food, according to the documents.

She asked Henry to take his son to the hospital, which he did.

According to investigators, doctors at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughter evaluated the baby and discovered he had bleeding on his brain but there was no medical reason for that type of injury.

The babysitter’s husband told police that Henry admitted to harming his son and said he lost control and slammed his son down when he was continuously crying at Henry’s home, according to court documents.

Police also spoke with Henry’s mother, who told them Henry had called her days before about the baby being inconsolable and that she could hear the baby crying during the phone call.

Investigators say that Henry brought the baby to the home, where he slept for several hours.

Concluding their investigation and talking with witnesses, police were able to narrow down the apparent assault to occurring three to seven days before CHKD doctors examed the baby.

Henry is facing one charge of felony child abuse, which is a Class 4 felony. If convicted, he could face between two to ten years in prison with a fine of up to $100,000.

He is expected back in court on Aug. 17.