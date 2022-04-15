STAFFORD, Va. (WNCN) — A day care operator in Virginia is facing cruelty and injury to children charges after three infants were exposed to THC while being fed crackers at the day care, officials said.

The incident happened on March 2 at a licensed at-home day care in the Windsor Forest subdivision in Stafford County, according to a Friday news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to Stafford Hospital Center after there were reports children had “exposure to THC,” the news release said.

“Three children, all 1 year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes,” Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in the news release.

The children were tested by hospital staffers for THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis “that produces the high sensation,” the release said.

All three babies were connected because they went to the same day care, that is southwest of Washington, D.C.

A detective searched the day care and found “Goldfish crackers around the high chairs” of the children.

“These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC,” Kimmitz said in the release.

Rebecca Swanner, 60, the day care owner, was charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children, Kimmitz said.

The day care voluntarily surrendered its license.

Swanner turned herself into authorities Thursday. She was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 bond.

Because she was released by the magistrate, a mug shot of Swanner was not taken, Kimmitz told CBS 17.