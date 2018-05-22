Virginia deputy agreed to $5,000 bribe from drug suspect

Investigators say a former Surry County sheriff’s deputy worked out a deal with a man facing drug charges to help him avoid prosecution in exchange for a $5,000 pay off.

Dearyl Anderson, 56, arrested the suspect for a third offense of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute in September 2015.

In December of that year, officials say Anderson was terminated from the sheriff’s office for other reasons. Sheriff Carlos Turner, who had just been elected, tells WAVY.com he lost confidence in the sergeant and chose not to reappoint him to his position.

In early 2016, Anderson approached the drug suspect at a court appearance and “joked about getting paid off,” according to a search warrant. Virginia State Police say Anderson gave the suspect his phone number and the two were in contact on several occasions.

Investigators say Anderson was recorded on the suspect’s cell phone on Aug. 17, 2016 directing him to drop off $950 inside his SUV at the Commonwealth at York Apartments in the Tabb area of Yorktown.

Court documents say phone records show that Anderson and the suspect were on the phone for about five minutes that afternoon before the alleged drop off.

According to the warrant, officials in several jurisdictions recognized Anderson’s voice in the recording.

One day before the recording, on Aug. 16, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office confirms they hired Anderson as a deputy. He worked in Charles City County until he got hired by the Poquoson Police Department in May 2017.

Anderson resigned from his job in Poquoson shortly after his arrest in April, according to Chief Clifford Bowen.

Court documents show the drug suspect’s charges were dropped in Surry County on Jan. 3.

Virginia State Police say they’ve appointed a special prosecutor to the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anderson will be in court for a preliminary hearing in August.

