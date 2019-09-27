Virginia girl says classmates grabbed her, cut her dreadlocks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a 12-year-old girl’s allegation that her classmates grabbed her and cut her dreadlocks on the playground of a northern Virginia private school.

News outlets report the girl says three of her sixth-grade classmates at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield called her hair “ugly” while they assaulted her at recess earlier this week.

The girl is African-American. She says her attackers are white, and that they’ve been bullying her.

The school issued a statement Thursday saying it is disturbed by the allegations and has asked police to investigate.

Police confirmed Thursday they are investigating.

