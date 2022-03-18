RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he plans to sign Senate Bill 777 which bans the dangerous “Carolina Squat” modification on vehicles.

Youngkin is scheduled to sign the bill banning the vehicle modification on Monday at 8 a.m.

The bill was introduced on an emergency basis after senators passed out flyers about the tragic death of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr. last month and how the potential dangers of the “Carolina Squat.”

The trend is when vehicles are significantly lifted in the front so the front axle is lifted much higher than the rear axle.

BJ’s family is now without a father, son, and brother.

“He said he was in a wreck and he was just distraught,” BJ’s future sister-in-law, Ann Taylor Kallam, recalled after her fiancé and BJ’s brother, Johnathan Upton, got the call BJ had been in a deadly crash.

According to police, 19-year-old Anthony Newcomb, of Chase City, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Upton’s 2005 Silverado after crossing the center line of Skipwith Road in Mecklenburg County. Newcomb was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Newcomb’s car had a modification known as a “Carolina Squat,” officials said.

Youngkin’s signing of the bill will take place at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office located on Clay Street.