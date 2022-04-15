BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags across Virginia to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of the 15th anniversary of the Virginia Tech massacre.

Thirty-two people were killed, and 17 more were injured, when a Hokie student began shooting on Virginia Tech’s campus on April 16, 2007. The 15th anniversary of one of the largest school shootings in history is Saturday.

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the 15th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which took the lives of 32 people.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.Ordered on this, the 15th day of April, 2022.Sincerely,

The shooter was identified as Seung-Hui Cho, an undergraduate student who had two semi-automatic pistols.

The first shooting occurred in the West Ambler Johnston Hall dorm with two people being killed. The second shooting came in Norris Hall, after Cho chained the main entrance doors, and began shooting into stairwells and classrooms. This resulted in the killing of 30 people before Cho turned the gun on himself.

Virginia Tech had a candle light vigil for the massacre and has a permanent memorial on campus to memorialize the students who lost their lives.

WFXR contributed to this article.