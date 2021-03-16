Virginia governor says thousands of former inmates to have voting rights restored

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that thousands of former inmates in Virginia will have their voting rights restored sooner.

Right now, convicted felons in Virginia can ask the governor’s office to restore their rights after they complete probation. The governor’s office said Virginia is one of three states in the nation whose constitution that “permanently disenfranchises citizens with past felony convictions,” while giving solely the governor the power to restore these rights.

Moving forward, Northam said former inmates will be able to vote immediately upon release, though it will still need to be approved by his office.

“Probationary periods could last for years but that’s also a time when individuals are living in the community…they should be able to exercise civil rights,” Northam said.

In preparation for this policy change, Northam said more than 69,000 individuals were identified and processed for rights restoration.

“Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson.

The announcement shifts state policy closer to what the General Assembly is already moving towards.

Earlier this month, lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment that would restore the rights of convicted felons automatically upon release. To become law, the amendment has to pass again in next year’s session and win a majority in a statewide voter referendum.

“It is past time to make this automatic and take the governor’s discretion out of the process,” Northam said.

House Democrats shied away from the Senate’s approach, which would’ve allowed inmates to vote behind bars. Some feared it went too far to gain sufficient public support.

Northam made the announcement on Tuesday at “Offender Aid and Restoration” in Richmond, which helps people re-enter society after incarceration.

“This change will have a tremendous impact on the people we serve, enabling more Virginians to have their rights restored sooner,” said Sara Dimick, Executive Director of OAR of Richmond. “OAR is committed to removing barriers for those who seek to be contributing members of their communities, and we look forward to working with newly eligible individuals to ensure they can exercise their civil rights.”