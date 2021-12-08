Virginia group apologizes after boat with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ on it wins parade

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The annual lighted boat parade is a fun holiday tradition for families in Yorktown, but this year’s has been marked with controversy. The winner was stripped of his trophy because of the political messaging on his boat.

Captain Bill Berger won over the crowd with his “Let’s Go Brandon” themed boat. “Let’s Go Brandon” and “FJB,” both of which appeared on the boat in lights, are code phrases used to criticize President Joe Biden.

“My boat was best in show to the crowd,” said Berger.

He said the committee knew about the theme and let him go with it, but where the problem lies is the Yorktown Foundation that oversees the groups running the parade cannot be involved in political speech as a 501c3 nonprofit.

“I’ve made more apologies in the last 48 hours than for the rest of my life, I hope,” said Yorktown Foundation Director Walt Akers.

Berger’s boat should not have been in the parade, but to make matters worse, he won.

Berger said “FJB” meant “Falling Joe Biden,” and admitted the boat had an anti-Biden theme. FJB has also been affiliated with a profane statement about Biden.

“We had the letters separated and meaning falling Joe Biden, and we had him falling down a ladder,” Berger said.

The other sign read, “Let’s Go Brandon” which is a chant from a news broadcast where the reporter said the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” when in fact they were chanting “f–k Joe Biden.”

Since then, the boat was stripped of its title and the prize given to the runner-up instead.

“They had the awards ceremony, and they presented me winning the best in show and 48 hours later I got the phone call I was disqualified…They said my boat was too political,” the captain said.

On Tuesday, organizers of the Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade congratulated the winners, listing them as:

1st Place. #25. Eclipse “Peace on Earth”

2nd Place. #17. Plains Emergency Response Boat.

3rd Place. #4. Daddy’s Girl

We asked Berger whether the organizers should have known what they were getting with his theme board.

“Yes. They should have…they should not have been surprised. They had plenty of time to disqualify me,” he said.

The Yorktown Foundation’s Walt Akers says the Lighted Boat Committee dropped the ball.

“At some point as a foundation, we have not properly advised our lower groups on what the rules are as far as a nonprofit operation,” Akers said.

Akers says no politics allowed, you can say America is great but that’s it,

“If we allowed politics to interfere with events, we would also lose our nonprofit status, and all these organizations below us would be dissolved,” Akers explained.

Some people were offended, but it is clear from the foundation the organizers had the opportunity to stop Berger and they did not, and Akers gets that.

“Before we have any other event in Yorktown, we are going to make sure everyone understands we are government and by IRS laws that restricts us from having any political speech,” he said.

The Yorktown Foundation provided WAVY News 10 a copy of the statement it plans to present at its board meeting Tuesday night.