VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Bayside High School student died after collapsing during an athletic workout Wednesday, officials said

It’s not clear if the student-athlete was exercising as part of a team activity.

Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton shared news of the “tragic loss” with the school community on Thursday.

Walton also issued a statement:

“The Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected. BHS administration, counselors, and VBCPS support staff are prepared to address our staff and student needs. We know too that family is often the best source of comfort to our students during such tragic events. I know you will keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. We are Bayside strong.”

No other details have been shared at this time and the student’s identity has not been released.