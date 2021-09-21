Virginia high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse of student

60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley, September 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high school teacher in Suffolk was arrested over the weekend. He is accused of sexual abuse of a student.

According to Suffolk police, they were contacted Saturday morning after a student told her mother of an incident that had occurred at King’s Fork High School on Friday.

After further investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley. He is accused of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and sexual abuse of a child.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Public Schools told 10 On Your Side Gidley teaches career and technical education at Kings Fork High School and has been employed with the school division since 2012.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.