Virginia high school’s band director facing multiple child pornography charges

ETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – The band director at Wise Central High School in Virginia has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography in southeast Kentucky.
According to online Letcher County District Court documents, Dalton Bates is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He’s also charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to Bates’s Facebook page, he is the band director at Wise Central High School. Posts and photos on the band’s Facebook page also show him as the band’s director.
Bates is currently being held in the Letcher County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
An arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning at 8 a.m.
