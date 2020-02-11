Virginia House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The House of Delegates has voted to pass a bill that bans assault weapons and other firearm accessories.
House Bill 961, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine (D – Alexandria), passed with a 51-48 vote Tuesday afternoon.
The bill prohibits the sale, transporting, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, or possessing of an assault firearm. Doing so would result in a Class 6 felony.
