Virginia House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories

Around the South

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The House of Delegates has voted to pass a bill that bans assault weapons and other firearm accessories.

House Bill 961, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine (D – Alexandria), passed with a 51-48 vote Tuesday afternoon.

The bill prohibits the sale, transporting, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, or possessing of an assault firearm. Doing so would result in a Class 6 felony.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss