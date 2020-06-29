Virginia infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by the child’s father, according to police.
Authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.” Other details remain limited.
According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year.
The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
