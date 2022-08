SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a juvenile is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Suffolk, Virginia, Wednesday evening.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the vehicle-and-bicycle crash came in just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Washington Street.

Police said the juvenile was sent to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No further information has been released.