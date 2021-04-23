Virginia kindergarten teacher charged with drug possession; cocaine found in desk

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights teacher is facing a felony drug possession charge.

In a letter sent to families, Division Superintendent William D. Sroufe said Cybil Billie, a kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

The 46-year-old is a Chesterfield County resident.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies

and procedures throughout this process,” Sroufe said in the letter. “Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School.”

According to Superintendent Sroufe, the arrest was done “tactfully.”

The Colonial Heights Police Department said the Colonial Heights School Resource Officer was contacted by a school administrator in reference to a possible drug offense on April 21. The SRO located Billie and what they believed was cocaine inside her desk. Superintendent Sroufe told 8News the students were at recess at the time of the arrest.

Billie had been a teacher with Colonial Heights Public Schools for seven years. Students that were in Billie’s class will receive additional communication from Dr. Patrick Neuman, Principal of Lakeview Elementary, regarding a new teacher assignment.

Colonial Heights resident Kelli Gagnon’s daughter is a student in Billie’s class. Gagnon told 8News, she had a conversation with her daughter after she was notified of the incident.

“I did just let her know that sometimes adults make mistakes and just like children, there are consequences. Sometimes adult mistakes are a little bigger. We can’t just go stand in time out, but she will be taken care of no matter what. She will get the help that she needs,” said Gagnon. “She was a great teacher. My daughter enjoyed having her so much.”

We are continuing to cooperate with the Colonial Heights Police Department during their investigation. This is a personnel matter and I have no further comment. Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent William Sroufe

Billie will be held in jail without bond until her next court date on June 2. Stay with 8News for updates.