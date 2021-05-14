Virginia man accused of multiple sexual assaults involving relative, other children

Correction: WAVY has updated this story in an effort to protect one of the victims’ identity and regrets previous disclosure that more specifically identified the victim.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of sexual assaults involving multiple children that started around 2012, one of which was a relative, court documents show.

Newport News police arrested 49-year-old Xavian Leigh Draper, of the first block of Yorktown Road, on May 4 in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue after receiving a tip on April 30.

He’s charged with eight counts each taking indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery and six counts sodomy.

Police haven’t shared many details in the case, but court documents show one of the victims was a relative. Police say the victim told them that the abuse started when she was in kindergarten/first grade.

Documents show Draper continued the abuse for years, but stopped when the relative was 11 after she confronted him.

He told her not to tell anyone, and blamed the medication he was taking, court documents show, and afterwards directed his abuse toward the victim’s friends.

Documents show the victim provided the names of three friends who disclosed Draper had been sexually inappropriate with them.

Information provided by the victim has been corroborated by two of the other victims, police say, and a third has yet to be interviewed.

Police said Draper is known for volunteering in the community and 10 On Your Side has also confirmed Draper ran for Congress in 2014 as a Libertarian candidate in Virginia’s 1st District, but did not get paperwork in before the deadline.

WAVY did reach out to Draper’s attorney, Brian Latuga, who sent this response.

“My client firmly denies the allegations. He has fought during his military career to protect the American legal system and he trusts it to preserve his honorable name.”

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to call: 757–928–4234 or 757–928–4230.