Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting, killing toddler

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A 25-year-old Virginia man has been charged in the sexual assault and slaying of a 17-month-old girl.

News outlets report city police announced Monday that Barron T. Spurlock is charged with murder and object sexual penetration in the May attack at a South Richmond hotel.

The girl’s mother told authorities that she left her daughter in a hotel room with a man she trusted and returned to find her daughter wounded. The girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died days later.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that the girl was killed by complications of blunt force trauma to her torso.

Spurlock already was custody on unrelated charges when authorities charged him in this case. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now