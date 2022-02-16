Virginia man arrested after young victim tells school counselor about inappropriate touching

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Virginia over the weekend for inappropriately touching a young victim over the span of more than a year and a half, police said.

Arnel Cedilla Bagaporo, 60, was arrested Saturday in Woodbridge, Virginia, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, records showed.

Prince William County police began investigating the case in November 2021 after the victim told a school counselor that they had been touched inappropriately by an acquaintance, an incident report said.

Bagaporo was accused of inappropriately touching the victim, who was between 6 and 8 years old, “on more than one occasion” between January 2018 and November 2019.

Bagaporo was jailed on no bond, Prince William County police said.