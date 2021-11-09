Virginia man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend, infant children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and their two infant children.

DuWayne Warren, 27, pleaded guilty Monday morning to three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend and their son last December, along with their daughter 12 months earlier.

Warren’s more recent victims were Epifani Andrews, 22 and their 3-month-old son Damere. Their bodies were found Dec. 29, 2020, in the couple’s living room of their 6th Bay Street apartment. About 12 months earlier, the couple’s 3-month-old daughter Evonne died under what the medical examiner initially ruled an undetermined death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Andrews and Damere were beaten and Andrews was cut and stabbed more than 25 times. The OCME determined Evonne died of “suspected asphyxia” — suffocation.

Warren later apologized in a Facebook post to Andrews with the words “what I’ve done is unforgiveable.”

Warren was determined to be sane and competent prior to Monday’s procedural guilty plea, and he did not make any statement as to why he killed the two infants and their mother. Defense attorney Laurie Nield said she would comment only after sentencing, which was set for Feb. 4, 2022. Warren faces from five to 40 years on each of the three murder convictions.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office wanted to have the photos and other evidence in this case sealed because of their intense nature and they involve infant children. However, Judge Jerrauld Jones did not seal the evidence, saying people need to know what’s going in their court system.