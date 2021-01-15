Virginia man previously caught with weapons outside vote-counting center was in DC during riot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man who was arrested after authorities say he was found with weapons near a Philadelphia vote counting center in November was in Washington, D.C. as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Now prosecutors want to revoke the $750,000 bail for the Vets for Trump co-founder.

Josh Macias will be in court Friday morning in Philadelphia. Prosecutors say Macias, 42, “at minimum” violated the conditions of his bail when he attended the “Stop the Steal” rally last Wednesday, which culminated in the violent insurrection after President Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol.

Macias’ attorney however says Macias was never inside the Capitol during the riot, though video, since deleted from Macias’ Twitter account, showed him near the Capitol steps as rioters broke into the building.

#BREAKING @JoshuaMacias of @AboutChesapeake who is currently out on bail on weapons charges from @philadao…could be headed back if prosecutors have anything to do with it. A video since deleted from his account showed him near the Capitol steps as rioters broke in @WAVY_News https://t.co/j9Zas0gBUa pic.twitter.com/vHlQ9lOZfe — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 8, 2021

“Exercising your right to free assembly and your right to free speech is not a crime … however entering our nation’s Capitol building … those acts … were disgraceful and that is not what my client is accused of doing,” said Macias’ attorney William Brennan told WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall.

The insurrection left 5 people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who died after being attacking with a fire extinguisher. Another officer who was at the rally died days later of suicide, the Associated Press reported.