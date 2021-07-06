Virginia man selling weed illegally worries about financial impact of legalization

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man selling marijuana in Roanoke says he is worried about his profit margins now that the drug has become legalized.

“If you can have four plants per household, anybody could have it. So, it’s like basic capitalism rules: flood the market,” he says.

Possessing up to an ounce of marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older, currently. An ounce of weed, the man who wishes to not be identified says, could run anywhere from $250 to $280 dollars on the street.

“If I have it and I know somebody who needs it or needs some of what I have then I work my prices out then.” He continued, “If I do it right I can smoke for free and still make some money.”

According to a 482-page report from the Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group, which can be found below, it is predicted a legal adult-use marijuana industry could be worth $698 million to $1.2 billion dollars annually in economic activity and up to $274 million in tax revenues per year at industry maturation. For those who sell illegally, the man says, on their own, it’s not always lucrative.

For him currently, he says, the risk is worth the reward, “It’s all about how much people you know, how much you expose yourself.”