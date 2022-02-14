Virginia middle school teacher charged for spitting on student having mental health crisis, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A Virginia teacher was charged for spitting on a middle school student who was having a mental health crisis last week, police said Friday.

The incident happened at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia. The school resource officer and child protective services began investigating the incident on Feb. 8. They found that it happened days earlier on Feb. 4 on school grounds, a report said.

A 14-year-old boy was suffering from a mental health crisis. School staff, including a teacher, restrained the student to try to keep him from hurting himself or others. After the boy was released, the teacher, 48-year-old Eselyn Maheia, spit on him, police said.

The incident happened in a classroom during school hours. Other people who were present reported it to administrators, police said.

The boy was not injured, according to the report.

Maheia, who was confirmed to be a teacher with Prince William County Public Schools, was charged on Friday with assault and battery.