CHESTER, Va. (AP/WNCN) — Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings Friday of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia.

The bodies were discovered in the morning by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester, south of Richmond.

Chesterfield County police identified the victims as JoAnna M. Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4.

Kinsey and Jayson were twins, according to relatives and Cottle’s Facebook page.

Authorities later apprehended a suspect — Cottle’s former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, 35 — near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. In a news release, police said Adams is the father of the slain twins, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Friends of the mother expressed their sorrow on Facebook about the killings.

“This is sickening — completely sickening — she was a beautiful person and a wonderful mother,” Jaimito El Bendito Plata wrote in one post.

JoAnna Cottle was a graduate of Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, one friend said.

Another friend on Facebook shared photos of Cottle, who he called “Jo-Jo.”

“Today is a sad day for many. Pray for the fam [sic] so they may receive strength to find peace and understanding during such a horrific tragedy,” Johnny Cox wrote on Facebook.

Detectives said Adams faces four counts of first-degree murder. Adams was apprehended by agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was in custody in Maryland.

It was not immediately clear if Adams had retained an attorney to represent him. The case had not been entered into Maryland’s electronic court records system.