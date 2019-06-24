Virginia mom accused of murdering 3-month-old daughter

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia mother is behind bars as she is accused of murdering her 3-month-old daughter.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with fire rescue personnel, responded on March 17 to an address in the Cambridge Subdivision for an unresponsive child. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators later determined that the child’s mother, 25-year-old Stephanie Hadeen, was the caretaker of the child when it died.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant for murder was obtained. Hadeen turned herself in on June 22 and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

