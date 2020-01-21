Virginia officer hit by hearse while directing funeral traffic, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — An officer was hit by a hearse while directing traffic during a funeral procession in Danville Monday, according to a Danville Police Department news release.

Officer Andrew Eanes reportedly led a funeral procession northbound on North Main Street to the Highland Burial Park entrance at about 1:15 p.m.

He used his patrol vehicle to block southbound traffic.

He stepped out of the patrol vehicle to come to attention while the funeral passed when the hearse ran into him and the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, the release says.

The Danville Lifesaving Crew took Eanes to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the hearse, 35-year-old Tyrell L. Payne, was charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

Payne was not injured.

