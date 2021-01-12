Virginia officer placed on leave for actions during US Capitol riot issues statement

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — One of the two Rocky Mount Police officers placed on administrative leave after attending the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 has voiced his thoughts on the incident.

Officer Thomas Robertson shared the following statement with WFXR’s Alexandria Savage on Monday:

“I’m not allowed to make video or audio statements. My only statement is I was in a place that I was let into by Capitol Police, who gave me a bottle of water and told us to stay within the roped areas. The photos circulating were never meant for a public post. They were sent to various coworkers who were concerned about us because of the news. I support the Constitution of the United States for all Americans. Voter fraud is not a white, black, or Hispanic issue…it’s an American issue. I am shocked that people are trying to equate protesting voter fraud with racism. I’ve been a police officer for 27 years with zero complaints of racism. I am a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan where I was wounded severely. I fought and bled for the rights of all Americans. This is a photo I took from where I was at the Capitol. No riots, violence, tear gas, or theft. I understand that most of the violence occurred on the street side. I was nowhere near there. It also should show there were better than a million people there. Pennsylvania Ave is packed with people from the Capitol to the Washington monument.” Officer Thomas Robertson, Rocky Mount Police Department

In a social media post, Robertson wrote that the left is, “just mad because we actually attacked the government,” saying that they are the problem and in one day, the “Right” took the U.S. Capitol in the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6.

The post goes on to read, “keep poking us.”

In a subsequent comment, Robertson says that the picture of him and the other officer in the U.S. Capitol shows that they are “willing to actually put skin in the game and stand up for their rights.”